Ole Miss, Oklahoma football teams march to protest racial injustice

The Oklahoma and Ole Miss football teams both marched this week as a sign of solidarity with the nationwide protests of the police shootings of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.

Ole Miss canceled practice today, with coach Lane Kiffin joining the players in marching to The Square in downtown Oxford, Mississippi. Once at the Square, players participated in several chants, including “No justice, no peace,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “Black Lives Matter.” Linebacker Jacquez Jones tweeted a photo of the team with the caption “Stand Up For Nothing, Fall For Anything #BLM.”