NRL news, Morris twins stitch-up Paul Gallen over SBW fight

Roosters twins Brett and Josh Morris have revealed what superstar teammate Sonny Bill Williams really thinks about a highly anticipated fight with Sharks great Paul Gallen.

Ahead of his Roosters return, Williams earlier this month “100 per cent” agreed to fight Gallen in the boxing ring ending years of speculation over the enticing matchup.

While the cross-code star is yet take to the field for the Tricolours, coach Trent Robinson confirmed that they would be aiming to get Williams on the field next weekend.

“I think so, but we’ll have to get going next week and the plan is to get him out there but we’ll assess that Monday, Tuesday,” Robinson said after the Roosters’ 58-12 drubbing of the Broncos.

Sonny Bill Williams training with Roosters teammates, including injured captain Boyd Cordner (L). (Getty)

The Morris brothers said they had enjoyed having Williams’ aura around the Roosters’ dressing room and revealed some telling insight into how the former All Black feels toward a fight with Gallen.

Asked if they had learned any inside details over the looming matchup, the twins didn’t waste their opportunity to stitch up their former representative teammate on live TV.

B-MOZ: “I asked him the other day, he said Gal was a coward.”

GAL: “B-Moz? I thought J-Moz was the bad bloke. Mate, I’m the one who said I’d do it year after year. He’s the one backing down!”

The Morris twins stitch up Paul Gallen over SBW. (Nine)

B-MOZ: “We don’t speak to Sonny about fighting, mate. We ask him how his family is and all that sort of stuff. We’re not violent people, you know us, Gal. We’re lovers not fighters.”

J-MOZ: “You need some cash Gal, do ya?”

GAL: “You’d know J-Moz you’re the one that’s got it all!”

With Williams back in the NRL and the global pandemic putting a stop to any more international aspirations luring the cross-code star abroad, Williams gave Aussie fight fans the words they had been dying to hear earlier this month.

SBW ‘100%’ confirms Gallen fight

“One-hundred per cent,” Williams emphatically fired back at Gallen on Nine’s 100% Footy when asked if he was “ever going to fight him one day.”

“Paul to be fair bro, I understand your frustrations and you coming out and saying what you need to say but I’m comfortable in my own skin. I’ve been around for a while now bro.

“But when it comes to that, I’m definitely not scared to get in the ring with you, I’m definitely not running. I’m actually excited to get in the ring with you and it’s going to happen.”