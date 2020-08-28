NRL news, Jared Waerea Hargreaves unleashes epic spray on referee after apparent Ofahengaue knee

Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was seeing red after Broncos forward Joe Ofagengaue appeared to drop a knee into the neck of an injured Jake Friend.

Friend went down in a heavy collision between the trio early in his side’s 58-12 victory over Brisbane at the SCG.

With his teammate on the ground, Waerea-Hargreaves rushed referee Adam Gee and unleashed an almighty spray for failing to pick up on Ofahengaue’s misdemeanor.

“Can you just settle down? Do not speak to me like that,” Gee was caught saying over the referee’s mic as Waerea-Hargreaves continued objecting.

NRL guru Phil Gould took some joy in the blow-up but correctly pointed out that Waerea-Hargreaves was also responsible for Friend’s state as replays showed the two teammates colliding in the challenge.

“The big dog is barking,” Phil Gould said on Nine’s commentary.

“He’s the big dog in the yard and he’s barking. He’s into everything – he’s making mistakes, dropping the ball, he’s stripping it.

“Jared is blowing up at everyone. He’s saying his knee fell down on him.

“[Ofahengaue’s] knee comes down on [Friend’s] head.

“The big dog has seen that on the big screen and that’s going to be a big problem.”

Ofahenagaue was placed on report and may be set for a stint on the sideline.

The very next tackle after the penalty against Brisbane, the heavy-hitting duo went at it again in an almighty hit-up as the game fired up.