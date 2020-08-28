NRL news, Dragons fall in last-ditch TItans comeback

Dragons coach Dean Young says he is “pissed off” after his troops let the club’s slim finals hopes slip away in a shocking last-ditch collapse to the Gold Coast Titans.

It was a less than impressive display from the Dragons who spluttered off the blocks in what seemed to be a golden opportunity against the 13th placed Titans to stake their claim for finals football.

Roasted by rugby league great Steve Roach for their lack of hunger, a sole penalty to Zac Lomax in front of the sticks was to be the only points in the lowest scoring first-half of the season.

“I thought they would have looked a little more hungry to tell you the truth,” Roach said in commentary for Fox Sports.

It took a total of 46-minutes for the first four-pointer of the evening when Jacob Host crashed over for his first of the season.

That brought the game to life as Phillip Sami hit back just minutes later to keep the Dragons within touch, but there was to be a final twist.

With the Dragons leading 10-4 in the final five minutes, Tyrone Peachey pounced on to some scrappy defending to find a late grounding off a bobble, and locked the game up.

Seconds later AJ Brimson found himself through with a linebreak, and when he picked out Jamal Fogarty chasing in support it was all over for the Dragons who left scratching their heads in a shocking last minute capitulation.

NRL Presser: Dragons v Titans – Round 16 – Dean Young

Interim coach Young was less than impressed with the collapse as he unloaded on his troops at full-time.

“Yeah it pisses me off to be honest,” he said.

“I know they are trying but you don’t get two points for trying in this game. You’ve got to get the job done.”

“They’re all capable of doing their job. In the end, we didn’t get out jobs done so that’s why we’re sitting there pretty shattered and the Titans are singing the team song.”