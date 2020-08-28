Nine NRL Metallica exclusive, Brad Fittler story

Nine will launch a world exclusive tonight, when Metallica joins the post-match coverage of the Roosters vs Broncos clash for a special performance of hit song Enter Sandman.

The iconic rock band’s special appearance has been booked to promote their latest studio album, ‘S,amp;M2’ which is a compilation of all their biggest hits recorded with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

And in the lead-up to tonight’s performance NSW coach Brad Fittler sat down with James Bracey to explain why the Blues picked ‘Enter Sandman’ to run out onto the stadium to for last year’s Origin series decider, which they ultimately won in a thriller.

The NSW Blues celebrate their series victory last year. (Getty)

“We chose Enter Sandman for when we entered the tunnel and it was so cool. It was all lit up, there were pictures there of past players and it’s just a cracking song,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports.

“I think from the start it’s the drummer, just really heavy on the drums and he just sets the mood.

“Yeah, great song and I actually learnt about the song. It’s about the Boogeyman basically and we sort of used that theme; here we come, we’re the Boogeyman.”

Having lost Game 1, the Blues blew the Maroons away in Game II in Perth to level the series and take it to a decider at ANZ Stadium in front of a raucous home crowd.

It took an 80th minute try from James Tedesco to finally secure a second straight series but for the first time in well over a decade NSW became the Origin Boogeyman yet again.

In an interesting twist though, Fittler said he wasn’t a big Metallica fan in his youth, preferring pop ballads from the likes of Madonna.

“No, I wasn’t heavy rock. I was Madonna. I was more Madonna than Metallica,” Fittler said.

” … Because of the association with them last year, ‘Enter Sandman’, there’s a couple of good songs. I sort of did a little bit of research on just Metallica and it was around that song that they just changed a little bit, they got a new producer involved and he sort of tweaked their lyrics a little bit … they’ve got a few great songs, the other one’s Nothing Else Matters, that’s such a good song, so I think that change was definitely for the better.”

Papenhuyzen an Origin bolter: Sterlo