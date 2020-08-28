NHL players outside the bubble show support for postponement of games on Twitter

Inside the NHL’s bubble, members of the eight remaining playoff teams stood in solidarity on Thursday as they opted to not play that night or Friday.

The move came following the Milwaukee Bucks’ boycott of their NBA playoff game to protest racial inequality, which prompted teams in other leagues to follow suit. The efforts came in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., over the weekend.

NHL teams and players outside the bubble showed their support for the NHL Players’ Association members who came together and took action on Thursday on Twitter.

Proud of not only our players but the players from all the leagues that have decided to opt out of games to shed light on the continued injustices and inequality. This may not lead to immediate results, but hopefully lead to more necessary conversations that will lead to change. — Dylan DeMelo (@ddems2) August 27, 2020

Annnnnnd this is what I was talking about with my comments last night!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @ArizonaCoyotes There’s a lot of performative activists out there faking it until they make it 👀 but I’ll always salute those actually WORKING on CHANGE!!! https://t.co/iuMtnp5BoI — Anson Carter (@AnsonCarterLA) August 28, 2020