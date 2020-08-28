NHL investigating former Panthers GM Dale Tallon for allegedly using racial slur

Former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon finds himself in a bit of trouble after allegedly making insensitive remarks.

According to Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards, the NHL is investigating a claim that Tallon used a racial slur while representing the team. Richards adds that the NHL wouldn’t comment on the investigation but did confirm it’s looking into the matter.

The use of the racial slur allegedly happened while the Panthers were still inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble competing to make the playoffs in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Tallon’s contract with the Panthers expired on July 1, and the club declined to renew it.

The investigation into Tallon comes during a time when players across all sports are speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality in America.

On Thursday, the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB refused to play games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., while some NFL teams decided to cancel practice. The NHL decided to postpone games on Thursday and Friday to support racial equality.

Tallon was hired by the Panthers in 2010 as a replacement to Randy Sexton. Since Tallon was hired, the Panthers have not won a playoff series.