Neymar talked to Messi about joining Paris Saint-Germain

There’s no telling where Lionel Messi may end up after telling Barcelona he wants to move on from the club, but one player already has reached out to the Argentinian star.

According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Neymar talked to Messi over the phone on Thursday about the possibility of the Barca captain joining Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are closely monitoring Messi’s situation, but have not yet made him an offer or contacted his agent and father, Jorge.

Despite that, though, Neymar is lobbying for Messi to join PSG so the pair can be reunited. Neymar joined the French side in 2017 on a €222 million transfer and has remained close with Messi. Last year, Messi even lobbied for Barca to bring back Neymar, which ended up being unsuccessful.

PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria, who is a close friend of Messi’s and teammate on the Argentinian national team, also has reached out to him about joining the Ligue 1 side, Laurens adds.

It would be difficult for PSG to acquire Messi due to financial regulations, but not totally impossible. If they have to pay Barca a transfer fee, it could cause some issues. However, if Messi can leave the club on a free transfer, PSG feels that they can make things happen.

PSG aren’t the only ones competing for Messi’s services, though. Manchester City are prepared to offer him a long-term deal that would move him to MLS side NYCFC after three years in the Premier League.

At this point, it’s just a waiting game to see if Messi will be let go for free or on a fee.