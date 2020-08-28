Nelson Mandela’s doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, dies

Former South African president Nelson Mandela’s doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, died of a heart attack on Thursday.

He was 62.

“He died this afternoon at 15:30 at the Fourways Hospital [in Johannesburg] after he was taken to the ICU,” younger brother, Anand, confirmed to .

He said their initial plans were to bury the doctor 48 hours after his passing, but since he was a prominent figure in the ANC, the family would still need to arrange with the party.

Ramlakan was the country’s former surgeon-general and headed Mandela’s medical team until his death in 2013.

He wrote the controversial book, titled “Mandela’s Last Years“, which was later withdrawn by the publisher after Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, threatened to sue.