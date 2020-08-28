NBA announces weekend postseason schedule

After postseason contests on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were postponed due to player protests, the NBA has announced its new playoff schedule for the weekend. That schedule is as follows:

Saturday, August 29

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 5 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Magic, Game 5 — 3:30 p.m. ET Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 5 — 6:30 p.m. ET

Thunder, Game 5 — 6:30 p.m. ET Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 5 — 9:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 30

Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 1 (Round 2) — 1:00 p.m. ET

Celtics, Game 1 (Round 2) — 1:00 p.m. ET Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 6 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks, Game 6 — 3:30 p.m. ET Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 6 — 8:30 p.m. ET

While no games have been scheduled beyond Sunday, it’s probably safe to assume the NBA will resume its every-other-day format for each series. As such, the Rockets and Thunder would presumably play Game 6 on Monday. The Lakers/Trail Blazers and Bucks/Magic would do so as well if those series continue.

For more details on the resumption of the season and the initiatives that the NBA and NBPA agreed upon as part of it, be sure to check out our earlier story.

