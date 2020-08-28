NASCAR lineup at Daytona: Starting order, pole for Saturday night race without qualifying

Lisa Witt
The starting lineup and pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway, the last before the start of the Cup Series playoffs, were not set by the random-draw procedure that determined the starting order for most of the races in 2020 that ran without qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Saturday night’s race at Daytona, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBC, features some of this season’s top drivers at the front of the field. It is the result of a new formula that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on the same formula. Which means the pole sitter for Saturday night’s race (more on him below) also had the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Daytona?

The formula to determine the starting lineup takes into account points standings and results from the previous race, so of course Kevin Harvick is on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Daytona after dominating last weekend’s Sunday race at Dover. Harvick, the Cup Series points leader, both won the race and posted the fastest lap of the race.

Martin Truex Jr., who finished second in both Dover races, will join Harvick on the front row to start Saturday night’s race at Daytona. Behind them will be Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in third and fourth, respectively.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Daytona:

  • 50 percent: Finishing position from previous race
  • 35 percent: Ranking in team owner points
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona

Saturday night’s race at Daytona is just the third to use NASCAR’s new formula for setting the starting lineup without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As for the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona, below is the field the formula created:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
3Joey Logano22Team Penske
4Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
7Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
10Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
11Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
14Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
16Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
17Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
18Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
20Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
21Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
22Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
23Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
24John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
25Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
26Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
27Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
28Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
29Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
32Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
36Ross Chastain77Spire Motorsports
37Joey Gase53Rick Ware Racing
38James Davison51Petty Ware Racing
39Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40Brendan Gaughan62BeardMotorsports

