Motorola Razr 5G leak shows off rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Another Motorola Razr 5G leak has turned up on Twitter, this time showing off different parts of the phone including new button placement and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks), who shared an image on Twitter showing the front and back of the upcoming Razr 5G. It joins a series of leaks posted by Blass. The image includes labels for several parts of the phone.
On the front, we can see the display takes a similar shape to that seen on last year’s Motorola Razr, with a small notch and slightly curved top and bottom edges. The notch contains a speaker grille and a 20-megapixel camera, according to the image. It also highlights the notification bar, which sits below the notch. The notch appears to be slightly smaller than 2019’s Razr.
The leaked image also shows the power button on the left side of the screen while the volume buttons reside on the right. With the original Razr, both were on the right side of the device.
On the rear, the image labels the 48-megapixel camera and ‘Quick View’ display. It doesn’t look like there is anything significantly different here other than a horizontal orientation for the camera and flash compared to the previous vertical orientation.
The lower half of the device sports a circular ‘M’ Motorola logo, which the image labels a fingerprint sensor. This marks probably the most significant departure from the original design, which placed the fingerprint sensor on the Razr’s iconic chin at the front.
The image confirms most of what we already know about the upcoming Razr 5G, such as the cameras. Rumours also suggest the Razr 5G will offer a Snapdragon 765, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a 2,845mAh battery.
