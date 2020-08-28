Moms are getting fewer raises and promotions than dads while working remotely

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! USPS delays threaten birth control access, Naomi Osaka returns to the court, and working moms are falling behind in raises and promotions. Have a wonderful weekend.

– The wisdom to know the difference. The Broadsheet has spent the last six months or so (yep, half a year already!) covering the many ways in which our current remote work reality is poised to damage women’s careers.

Now, a new survey from theBoardlist and Qualtrics suggests that that damage is starting to manifest. More that a third of dads with children at home who responded to the survey said they’ve received a promotion while working remotely, and 26% reported having gotten a pay raise. Among moms, just 9% reported being promoted while WFH, and 13% said they’d landed a pay bump.

Oof.

Managers: you can do something about this. If you’re responsible for doling out promotions or raises, why not track the gender breakdown of who’s getting what? And if women are falling behind, take the time to find out why. TheBoardlist CEO Shannon Gordon tells Working Mother that employers often jump to the conclusion that moms are “less dedicated” to their jobs—despite the endless research that shows that childcare duties and other WFH disruptions tend to fall disproportionately to women.

There’s so much about this pandemic—and the way its reshaping our world, for better or worse—that’s out of our control. Let’s not let the things we can change slip by us.

