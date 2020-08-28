Missing boy, 7, is found drowned at home alongside his dead mother

A missing seven-year-old boy has been found drowned at home alongside his hanged mother in a suspected murder-suicide.

Banking analyst Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur had been reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday 12 August.

Police grew increasingly concerned about their welfare and broke into the £687,000 flat in Lockesfield Place, Tower Hamlets at 3.20am on Thursday.

Ms Gokcedag and her son Timur were found dead inside the property, with a post-mortem giving their causes of death as hanging and drowning.

She was married to an investment banker, according to online profiles, but it is not clear if she was still with her husband prior to her death.

Yulia Gokcedag, 35, (pictured) and her seven-year-old son Timur had been reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on 12 August

Timur is pictured in a Facebook album under his name that was posted on Ms Gokcedag’s Facebook page

Ms Gokcedag was a banking analyst who had won awards while working at Barclays. She is pictured in a photo she posted on Facebook

Ms Gokcedag worked in banking as a data analyst at Moody’s Investors Service and had won awards while working as a community banker at Barclays, according to her Linkedin account.

She gained a finance and economics degree at the Moscow Financial University before doing an academic English course at the London School of Economics.

Ms Gokcedag, a British national, had previously worked at two financial services companies in south-east Russia.

Inquests into the deaths are set to be held at Poplar Coroner’s Court on December 16.

The Metropolitan Police said that its directorate of professional standards (DPS) was informed.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which referred it back to the local professional standards unit which is currently investigating.

'As is routine, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) was informed.

‘A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who referred it back to the local professional standards unit who are currently investigating.’

An inquest has been scheduled and a file prepared for the coroner which will take place at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, 16 December.

Anyone seeking help can call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit Samaritans.org

