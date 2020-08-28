Mercedes-Benz Joins The Climate Pledge and Delivers More Than 1,800 Electric Vehicles to Amazon’s Delivery Fleet in Europe

Article content continued

“Amazon’s investment is a strong and concrete sign of its commitment and alignment to EU priorities,” said Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice President at the European Parliament. “Amazon continues to contribute to the achievement of the EU Green Deal goals, foster technological innovation and generate resilient and sustainable jobs in Europe. I hope that other corporations will follow Amazon’s example in the near future.”

Amazon is also committed to powering its growing electric fleet with clean energy. As part of The Climate Pledge, Amazon is in renewable energy as a critical step toward addressing our carbon footprint globally and has committed to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025. Globally, Amazon has 91 renewable energy projects that have the capacity to generate over 2,900 MW and deliver more than 7.5 million MWh of energy annually. These projects include 31 utility-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects and 60 solar rooftops on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe.

