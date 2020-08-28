Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Instagram

It arrives after FLOTUS’ ex-friend, Stephanie, reveals in her upcoming tell-all that both of them launched a plan called ‘Operation Block Ivanka’ during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Melania Trump has added fuel to rumors that she doesn’t get along with her stepdaughter, Ivanka, well. During the third night of Republican National Convention on Thursday, August 27, FLOTUS was caught on camera giving the Advisor to the President the stink eye when she passed by her and her husband Donald Trump.

In the short clip, the couple was standing on the podium before Ivanka took the stage and greeted both of them. Melania was smiling when Ivanka greeted her, but as soon as she stood beside her father, Melania’s expression completely changed as if she was not pleased with something.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, prompting people to be even more convinced that Melania hates Ivanka. “Call it a hunch, but I don’t think Melania likes Ivanka very much. On that, we can agree,” one person said, as Busy Philipps commented, “What is this? What’s happening? Is she resetting? It’s truly wild.” Meanwhile, someone wrote, “Melania Trump gives Ivanka Trump that look that ‘I like you only because I have to.’ ”

Rumors of their not-so-nice relationship sparked after Melania’s ex-friend Stephanie claimed that the former model made “disparaging” comments about her husband and her daughter. In addition to that, Stephanie and Melania apparently launched what they called “Operation Block Ivanka” during Donald’s inauguration, in which the two arranged the seating and standing spot of each member of the family so that Ivanka couldn’t be seen on TV.

Calling their operation a “petty” attempt, Stephanie said in the excerpt obtained by New York magazine, “But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.”

“It was Donald’s inauguration, not Ivanka’s,” Stephanie recalled. “But no one was brave enough to tell her that. Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka’s steering the schedule and would not allow it. Neither was she happy to hear that Ivanka insisted on walking in the Pennsylvania Avenue parade with her children.”