Mavs’ Porzingis considered ‘very doubtful’ to play in Game 6

Game 6 between the Mavericks and Clippers has been pushed back by three days and will now take place on Sunday instead of Thursday. However, Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis remains “very doubtful” to play due to his right knee injury, head coach Rick Carlisle said on Friday (Twitter link via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

With the Mavs facing a 3-2 deficit, it’s possible that Sunday’s game will be their last of the season, which means we might not see Porzingis again until the start of the 2020-21 campaign. He has been sidelined since Game 3 of Dallas’ first-round series.

The Mavs haven’t offered any specific diagnosis on Porzingis’ injured right knee, having listed him as out with “soreness” for the last two games. He underwent an MRI this week, and there’s no indication it showed any structural damage, although Carlisle didn’t offer many specifics on the results.

While Porzingis’ outlook for Sunday doesn’t look promising, it’s possible the delay helped a few other Mavs players get healthier. Luka Doncic (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (hips), and Trey Burke (ankle) had all been listed as questionable earlier this week when Game 6 was still scheduled for Thursday.