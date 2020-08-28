Masika Kalysha Is Upset Kidnapping Stunt Gets Her Fired From a Job

Instagram

However, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member later issues an apology as she admits her way to raise awareness about human trafficking is ‘distasteful.’

Following her controversial OnlyFans promotion video, Masika Kalysha has gotten into a lot of trouble. Not only receiving backlash from online users, but the reality TV star has also been fired from “Double Cross” and that apparently made her upset as she later took to Twitter to lament over this.

She said on the micro-blogging site, “It’s so disheartening when people u should be able to trust, completely turn on u when u perform the tasks asked of u. I was enlisted to help BECAUSE of my popularity, platform, talent & business knowledge, the very things these people needed & used to turn on me for selfish gain.”

“The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can’t love me because I’m ‘salacious’ & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It’s a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead. I will be less trusting of,” the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star continued. “my platform & my energy. I’m so grateful for my team and my faith. What’s done in the dark will come to light… soon.”

<br />

Despite being upset over the decision, Masika apparently realized that what she did was wrong. Thus, she later issued a formal apology that was obtained by TMZ. “I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hurt with my delivery,” she said. “However, I am incredibly grateful that we now have an open dialogue to refocus our attention on what matters most. I urge everyone to join me in my efforts to bring awareness to this awful reality, I urge everyone to put an end to human trafficking.”

Earlier this week, Masika received backlash for pretending to be abused and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account. The video has since been deleted from her Instagram account.