Marty & McGee returning to on-camera format

After five months of audio-only shows on SEC Network, Marty & McGee will originate from its wilderness lodge set on Saturday, Sept. 5, for the first on-camera episode since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo has been at their respective homes for the show since the first Saturday in April, utilizing the ESPN Radio simulcast with a static slate for the SEC Network telecast.

“This summer, I’ve done the show from my basement, my porch, my uncle’s garage and the cab of my pickup truck,” McGee said. “I’m so excited to get back into the Wilderness Lodge TV Studios. I just hope I can remember to wear pants.”

With the shift in presentation for Marty & McGee on Saturday mornings, SEC Network has now returned all three of its regular studio shows to on-camera formats, with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons and SEC Now in primetime, totaling more than 24 hours of weekly conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

Live studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

• Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

• Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

• Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Championship Stunts Leading into September

In addition to SEC Network’s live studio programming, the network will showcase the last five SEC Championship Games at noon every weekday leading into Finebaum. In addition, SECN will highlight classic football games throughout the week, as well as starting and ending the week with a programming schedule chock-full of SEC Championships across several conference sports.

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

