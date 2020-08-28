Manny Ramirez signs to be player-coach in Australian league

Manny Ramirez loves baseball and still is not letting it go even at 48.

Ramirez has signed one-year deal to be a player-coach for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia, Jon Heyman reported on Friday.

Unsurprisingly, Ramirez’s agent talked up his client.

“He can still swing the bat. He’s still got it,” agent Hector Zepeda told Heyman.

Ramirez signing to play for the Sydney team is no surprise. We heard earlier in August that he was looking to play for a New Zealand-based team in the league.

Being in the southern hemisphere, the Australian league’s season runs from November to February. Ramirez also had interest in playing in the Chinese league.

Ramirez played in parts of 18 seasons in MLB, making 12 All-Star teams. He last played in MLB in 2011 for the Tampa Bay Rays.