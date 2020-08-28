Madhuri Dixit lists down five important health tips



They say dancing is the best workout… no wonder the Queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit Nene is so fit even today. The actress who has always taken dancing as her first love, has always made sure she’s fit and healthy to continue her passion and live life healthily.



In a conversation with us on her fitness regime, she said it like it is, “My biggest fitness regime is dance, and then comes cardio. I do cardio and upper and lower body exercise on alternate days. You need to do cardio to burn calories. When you do cardio, then you burn fat, but you also need to develop your muscles and that’s why you also need weight exercise. Your body shouldn’t get accustomed to a certain type of exercise, and so you need to keep changing things. For example, if you pick the dumbbells in the same way every day, then your body becomes used to it. So in between you should take heavier dumbbells and then get back to your regular ones. That way you muscles get a kick. Start with less weight, then increase the weight and then get back to lesser weight. When you are exercising, you need calories, but it doesn’t mean that you can eat sugar or sweets. You can just eat a bit more than what you eat otherwise. I don’t eat anything while exercising. I had to take great care of my diet and exercise during pregnancy because there’s no other option if you want to stay fit.”



Now that’s some great fitness tips by the actress. Madhuri Dixit Nene further gave us some handy fitness tips that are going to be super helpful for all of us. She says, “Eat and sleep early in the night and wake up early in the morning. Drink at least 8 glasses of water in the day. Divide your food intake in five parts and eat in balanced amounts. If you are watching a film in the night, you can eat popcorn because it has low calories. Avoid nachos, cheese and samosas. While travelling, keep nutribars handy. Give these to your kids instead of feeding them on the nonsense food from McDonalds.”

Now that’s one healthy guide we have got.