Lions kill man who raised by hand in South Africa

A South African conservationist has been killed “without warning” by two lion cubs he rescued and raised by hand.

The family said the attack came without warning, and that it might have been the result of “rough play” by the animals.

The lionesses were kept on the family’s Lion Tree Top Lodge in Limpopo Province in South Africa.

Mr Mathewson’s wife Gill tried to rescue her husband but was unable to.

Mr Mathewson had previously defended the lionesses after they killed another man in 2017.

In that incident, the pair escaped their paddock and attacked a neighbour on his property.