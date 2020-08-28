Liam Payne Engaged To Maya Henry

*Googles members of One Direction who are still single.*
Oh my, Liam Payne just got engaged to Maya Henry!
Rumors started after the pair were spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Thursday evening — with Maya wearing a ring on, well, that finger.
I mean, who could really miss this giant rock:
Then, Liam’s rep ended up confirming the exciting news to Us Weekly!
The pair have been Instagram official since last September, when Liam shared a cute pic and thanked Maya for, “Always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realize how perfect my life really is.”
We’re so excited for Liam and Maya and send our best to the happy couple!
