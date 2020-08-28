LeBron ‘turned off’ younger players, owners during meeting?

LeBron James is typically one of the most outspoken players in sports when it comes to social issues, but we haven’t heard a whole lot from the Los Angeles Lakers star since three days of playoff games were postponed. It’s possible LeBron has been irritated with how things are being handled, but apparently his behavior has been a source of frustration for some of his peers.

James reportedly walked out of a meeting on Wednesday night that took place after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that LeBron supported the Bucks and the boycott, but he was bothered by players and the league having no set plan for how to proceed. While LeBron felt better about where things stood the next day Thursday, so he was more vocal during a meeting on Thursday. However, he may not have done a great job of expressing his feelings.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, some younger players were bothered by how LeBron spoke to them during Wednesday’s meeting before he abruptly left.