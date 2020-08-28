LeBron James ‘miffed’ Bucks players started strike without plan

The NBA strike began when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play against the Orlando Magic in their scheduled Game 5 matchup on Wednesday, resulting in all three games being postponed and the entire season being put on pause. Apparently, some players were annoyed that the Bucks took this action without any clear plan, including LeBron James.

“LeBron James was one of the many players miffed with the Bucks’ handling of the situation as well, sources said,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes wrote. “To him and so many others, it put them in a no-win situation.”

For LeBron and others, the frustration seems to stem from a lack of planning and communication. On the one hand, it’s understandable that the Bucks were feeling emotional about the shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state. However, staging a strike without an endgame or letting the rest of the league know made it so players were forced to figure out what they were going to do as the entire country watched.

LeBron and the Lakers were one of two teams who voted to end the season, indicating that for LeBron, once they decided to put the season on pause, they needed to at least threaten to go through with canceling it so that owners would take their demands seriously.

Fortunately, the Lakers and all the other remaining teams voted Thursday to not cancel the season, so it appears that the emotional meetings that took place ultimately resulted in players getting on the same page.