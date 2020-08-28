Latrell Mitchell injury, out for rest of 2020 season, South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 NRL season after an injury suffered on Thursday night against the Parramatta Eels.

On Friday afternoon the club confirmed that scans on the South Sydney star showed he suffered a ruptured hamstring tendon, which will keep him sidelined for four to five months.

“Mitchell has ruptured the proximal hamstring tendon in his left leg,” the Rabbitohs said in a statement.

“He will be assessed by a surgeon with a view to repairing the tendon.

“Mitchell will be unfit for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

It was first thought Mitchell had a hamstring tear complaint. The injury occurred early in the second half against Parramatta, when Mitchell fell awkwardly while trying to stop Dylan Brown scoring a try.

A teammate awkwardly landed on the back of Mitchell’s leg as he tumbled over attempting to tackle Brown, causing his leg to stretch backwards.

Mitchell was unable to get up on his feet without assistance from the trainers as he forced off the field.

It’s a massive blow to the Rabbitohs’ Premiership hopes after an electric performance from Mitchell and the men in red and green last night.

Returning from a concussion just in time is Alex Johnston, who is set to take Mitchell’s place at fullback.