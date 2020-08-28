Last Chance: Save on the iPad Mini, MacBook Air for Back-to-School

Because of the ongoing global pandemic, most schools have chosen not to open their physical doors and have opted instead for distance learning. That is why it’s crucial that you get yourself the most capable devices for inconvenience-free online classes. Apple would be an excellent place to start. Right now, you can get the iPad Mini and MacBook Air at Amazon starting from just $350 as part of its back-to-school sales.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $399

Need a tiny, portable tablet for studying? With just 7.9 inches of screen real estate and weighing in at a mere 0.66 pounds, the iPad Mini is the lightest and smallest iPad that you can buy right now. It also happens to be the second most affordable, coming in at just a few dollars more than the iPad 10.2. So why does a smaller device cost more? The answer is right underneath the hood. The iPad Mini boasts more processing power thanks to Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, the same processor that runs the pricier iPad Air. This chipset is more than capable of handling everyday schoolwork and can easily rip through some light editing jobs on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush. Unfortunately, the iPad Mini isn’t compatible with Apple’s smart keyboard. You do have the option of purchasing any third-party Bluetooth keyboard, and they tend to be way cheaper. Lastly, with first-gen Apple Pencil support, the iPad Mini can be used as a tool for note-taking, drawing, and doodling – as long as you don’t mind the tiny screen. With as much power as the iPad Air packed in a smaller, more portable device, the iPad Mini is the best tablet for students on a budget. Get it for just $350 instead of $399 at Amazon.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $950, was $999

Students who don’t require too much processing power in their laptops can go pick up a MacBook Air. While its entry-level Intel Core i3 processor can easily tackle the most basic of tasks, it’s not suitable for CPU-intensive work such as photo and video editing. If you only need a computer for researching, editing documents, sending emails, and updating social media, this will more than suffice. The MacBook Air also happens to be the most affordable MacBook right now. Students who are on a budget will find its $950 price tag (down from $999 at Amazon) quite irresistible. This MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch Retina display boasts a 1,440 x 900 pixel resolution and while it isn’t the sharpest MacBook screen there is, it’s still pretty good with colors and tones that are incredibly realistic thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. If you find yourself bombarded by endless reports and presentations, you’ll be delighted to know that Apple’s new and revamped Magic keyboard is a joy to type on. Portability won’t be an issue as well as this laptop is only 2.96 pounds heavy. Finally, with a battery life that’s touted at 11 hours under normal usage, the MacBook Air has the endurance to last you through a typical day at school. For a fairly capable machine that won’t break the bank, get the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Amazon today for $950.

Still having a difficult time deciding? Check out some of the other iPad deals and MacBook deals happening now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

