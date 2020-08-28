Kilted hero keeping California wildfires at bay

They say not all heroes wear capes but as these astonishing photos show some do wear kilts.

This is Tyrone Clark, standing on top of a building in Boulder Creek, California, as massive wildfires rage around him.

The shaggy-haired mountain man has stayed behind in the town to run the petrol station for first responders.

If that wasn’t enough, he also fights fires from the back of his pick-up truck trying to keep the huge forest blaze at bay.

And he’s caught the eye of the world’s media by performing his superhuman feats wearing a battered ‘utility’ kilt.







Speaking to the local Kion TV news channel, Tyrone said he is “no hero” explaining he’s doing it all for the community he loves.

He said: “It’s hilarious, it’s hilarious. It’s like you are so brave, I’m so brave. Right… because I’m on a roof with a garden hose.”

As well as keeping the petrol station going he has also put out some spot fires around the area to stop the blaze reaching the town centre.

He added: “The first several days, we were out there every hour or two, watering it all down, watering down everything to protect it.”







Tyrone has been posting regular videos on Facebook to keep the community informed about the progress of the fire.

He said he is driven by the urge to pay back help he himself received in a of need.

He added: “ I’ve been looked after when I was in trouble. I’ve been looked after when my houses burned down two years ago, I was looked after.”

It is unclear what Tyrone’s Scottish links are but expats in the area are calling him a hero.





Margaret Zavaroni, who relocated to California from Stewarton, near Glasgow, contacted The Record after watching Tyrone’s superhuman efforts close up.

She told how the Santa Cruz district has battled huge wildfires for the last 11 days, resulting in the evacuation of 50,000 people.

But while 538 buildings have been destroyed and one person has tragically died, kilt-wearing Tyrone has stood out as a beacon of hope.

Margaret told us: “A true hero has emerged through this disaster – Tyrone Clark who stayed behind to man the petrol station and keep emergency vehicles filled up and able to continue to fight for our homes.







“He stands on top of the petrol station in Boulder Creek twice a day, in his kilt, and sends the locals an update video so we can see what our little town looks like.

“Our valley was founded by a Scotsman and we are surrounded by names such as Bonny Doon, Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond and Scotts Valley.”

And sharing a photo of Tyrone in action she sent out an emergency request to Scotland’s kilt makers.

She added: “As you may see from the photo, Tyrone’s utility kilt is in a poor condition.

“I was wondering if anyone in Scotland would be interested in helping to raise funds to buy this hero a new one.”