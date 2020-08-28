Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Instagram

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker, who welcomed her baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom with fiance Orlando Bloom, casually boasts about the achievement on her Twitter account.

Katy Perry could not help but casually brag about what she has recently achieved. Just two days after it was announced that she has given birth to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, the “Roar” hitmaker released her sixth studio album, “Smile”, and was not hiding the fact that she was proud of it.

On Thursday, August 27, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to boast about how she managed to handle delivering her baby girl and launching a new record within a period of less than one week. “Delivering a baby and a record in the same week. Dont f**k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile,” she tweeted, referencing to her album’s closing track, “What Makes a Woman”.

Katy Perry tweeted her pride on her delivering baby and album in the same week.

Katy’s tweet was quick to garner supportive comments. Fellow singer Ashe responded by exclaiming, “BAAADDDAAAAA*******,” while a fan gushed, “that’s queen shit right there congratulations katy.” Another raved, “10th anniversary of Teenage Dream + Daisy Dove Bloom + Smile aka Album Of the Year. YOU DID THAT IN A WEEK. Congratulations for your beautiful baby!”

Katy Perry received positive comments on her achievements.

Shortly before “Smile” was made available, the “Firework” songstress joked that she has appointed her fiance to cover the baby duty. Turning to Instagram, she posted a picture of a woman throwing the baby to her man, and hilariously wrote, “me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo.”

<br />

A short while later, the ex-wife of Russell Brand celebrated the release of her new record. Claiming to write the Instagram post from her “hospital bed,” she announced, “IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY.”

<br />

News about Katy and Orlando welcoming their first child together was brought forth by UNICEF on Wednesday, August 26. Sharing a black and white picture of the couple’s hand holding onto their newborn’s, the organization, for which the couple served as Goodwill Ambassadors, wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.”