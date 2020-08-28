Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath Underwater for Seven Minutes After ‘Avatar’ Training

WENN

The ‘Titanic’ actress reveals her unique skills following diving training to prepare for her role as a ‘water person’ in the upcoming two ‘Avatar’ movie sequels.

Kate Winslet has a new skill to add to her resume – she can hold her breath underwater for a staggering seven minutes.

The 44-year-old actress re-teams with her “Titanic” director James Cameron for the “Avatar” movie sequels, in which she plays “water person” Ronal.

Kate had to learn to free dive for the part and reflected on the process during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining, “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

And having the chance to reunite with Cameron on “Avatar 2” and “3”, which she shot in 2018, Kate added that the moviemaker has changed dramatically since she worked with him on 1997 movie “Titanic”.

“Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He’s a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time,” she smiled.