Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to resign, source says By

FILE PHOTO: Japan's PM and leader of the ruling LDP Abe attends a news conference following a victory in upper house elections by his ruling coalition in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to resign, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Public broadcaster NHK earlier said Abe, who has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years, wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of his condition.
