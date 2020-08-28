Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped down, citing declining health.

The country’s longest serving leader announced his decision during a press conference this evening.

“I pull out all the stops for my job as a Prime Minister. I needed to fight against the disease and be treated and I was not really in a perfect state in terms of health condition and, still, I have to make political decisions, important ones,” Abe said.

“I cannot make any mistake in terms of the important position and decisions I make.”

Concerns about the 65-year-old’s chronic health issue intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health check-ups.

Abe confirmed in June a regular check-up showed a sign of the chronic bowel disease, ulcerative colitis. He had managed to control the disease for the last eight years.

However, his condition has worsened and he will now need to have continuous drug administration.

“I go through treatment and I would like to regain my health again so that I can stand behind a new administration as a politician,” he said.

“For the people in Japan , I appreciate your support for about eight years.”

Abe admitted to struggling with his decision but said he “cannot make any mistake” when it comes to the country’s political future.

“The most significant challenge for us is the countermeasures against coronavirus. We have to avoid any obstacles when it comes to fighting against coronavirus,” he said.

“For the last month that was the only focus I had. I really struggled to make a decision. I see the downward trend in infection after July and, also, towards winter.

“The necessary measures have been put together and, therefore, under the new leadership, the challenges should be addressed and this is the only timing where the leadership changes should be happening.”

He did not specify when he would leave office.