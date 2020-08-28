Interest is tax deductible — but one Alberta businessman discovered it could lead to a dispute with the CRA

Article content continued

Lines of credit

It was the interest paid on three personal lines of credit (LOC) that gave rise to the dispute with the CRA. LOC #1, with an unsecured credit limit of $68,800, was obtained in 2004, LOC #2, with a credit limit of $262,500 was obtained in 2006, and LOC #3, with a credit limit of $128,500, was obtained in 2010. The LOC #2 and #3 were secured against his personal residence.

From 2013 to 2015, the amount borrowed on each LOC stayed at the maximum limits for each and minimum monthly payments were made with equivalent cash advances subsequently withdrawn. The taxpayer explained that in those years, he would have to make a payment to one LOC and then withdraw the money to pay other bills. At one point, he carried six LOCs but has since paid several of them off.

The issue before the court was whether the taxpayer could deduct the interest expense ($17,715, $18,416, and $17,192 for the 2013, 2014, and 2015 tax years, respectively) arising from the three LOCs. The answer to the question turns on whether he used the private loans and the LOCs to earn income from a business or property in those years.

The law

Under the Income Tax Act, if you borrow money for the purpose of earning investment or business income, the interest you pay on that debt is generally tax deductible. Previously, the Supreme Court of Canada articulated the four requirements that must be met in order for interest to be tax deductible. Firstly, the amount must be paid (or payable) in the year. Second, it must be paid pursuant to a legal obligation to pay interest on borrowed money. In addition, the borrowed money must be used for the purpose of earning income from a business or property and, finally, the amount of interest paid must be reasonable.