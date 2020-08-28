Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day By

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta
JAKARTA () – Indonesia on Friday reported 3,003 new coronavirus cases, its biggest rise in new infections for a second successive day, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
The new cases brought Indonesia’s total coronavirus infections to 165,887, while 105 new fatalities took the death toll to 7,169, the data showed.
