Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day By

JAKARTA () – Indonesia on Friday reported 3,003 new coronavirus cases, its biggest rise in new infections for a second successive day, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The new cases brought Indonesia’s total coronavirus infections to 165,887, while 105 new fatalities took the death toll to 7,169, the data showed.

