How to slide with your QB in Madden 21 on Playstation 4, Xbox One

If you like to run around with your quarterback in Madden 21 then you’re going to want to learn how to slide.

Sliding is important because quarterbacks are more prone to fumbling than other positions. If you allow your QB to get hit, there’s a good chance he’s going to let go of the ball. And if you just hit the button to dive, your quarterback will likely fumble as well because for some reason EA Sports doesn’t think quarterbacks can hold onto the ball while diving.

Even if your quarterback has a high carry rating, sliding can prevent injuries as well. Allowing your QB to get hit, especially a mobile one with smaller frames like Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson, there’s a high possibility of an injury. So overall, it’s just a good idea to slide.

Here a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to slide in Madden 21 on Playstation 4, Xbox One

The video above will tell you everything you need to know about how to slide.

But in case you’d prefer it in text form, we’ve got you covered. If you want to slide in Madden 21 follow these instructions.

Playstation Xbox Release R2 Trigger and press the Square Button Release the RT Trigger and press the X button

In order to slide, you’re going to first need to scramble. To scramble as a quarterback, you hold R2 on Playstation and RT on Xbox. Once you’ve crossed the line of scrimmage, you’ll be allowed to slide at whatever point makes sense to you. Typically you’re going to want to slide as you see defenders approaching for a tackle.

To slide, you’re going to follow the instructions above. While you press R2 and RT to scramble, you’ll want to let go of that button before you press Square or X. If you hold on to the rushing button, your player will dive instead of slide. Diving works near the goal line as you can go into the endzone safely, but it’s a bad idea in the open field.

Also, sliding isn’t just reserved for quarterbacks. You can slide as any position player, but you’re better off trying shed defenders as a running back or wide receiver rather than sliding.