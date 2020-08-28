How Megan Thee Stallion Became Music’s Most In-Demand Hot Girl

After gaining some internet notoriety, Megan signed with indie label 1501 Certified Entertainment, run by former MLB star Carl Crawford, in early 2018. Wanting people to know she was here to stay, Megan quickly dropped her EP Tina Snow—named after late UGK rapper Pimp C‘s alter ego Tony Snow—months later. The EP gained major streaming numbers and earned her first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with the smash hit, “Big Ole Freak.” With her star power on the rise, she followed through with her Fever mixtape, with features from Juicy J and Da Baby, in May 2019.

Always unfiltered and direct with her lines, you can’t help but hear the southern influences in Megan’s music as she rides the beat with her effortless delivery. One thing that makes her stand out amongst her peers isn’t just her brazen lyrics about her own sexual conquests, but the way she uses those seductive and reckless lyrics against the opposite sex to empower women. However, it may be surprising to learn her biggest role models are male rappers. She has mentioned the aforementioned Pimp C, Notorious B.I.G. and rap group Three 6 Mafia as some of her biggest inspirations. “When I’m listening to them, I’m like, ‘This would be really live reversed,'” she explained in a 2018 interview with The Fader. “I really feel like if men can talk this much s–t, women can too.”

Although she draws major inspiration from male stars, she notes her late mother Holly Thomas, a well-known local Houston rapper under the stage name Holly-Wood who passed away from brain cancer in March 2019, as her biggest inspiration.