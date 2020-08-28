Here’s how Siddhant Chaturvedi is prepping for his next with Deepika Padukone



Siddhant Chaturvedi has become the new poster-boy in B-town. He made an impressive debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ever since, he’s being celebrated by Bollywood. The actor has been flooded with offers, so much that he’s spoilt for choices. Siddhant begins work on Shakun Batra’s next after nearly six months of being in the lockdown.

The film will kickstart in Goa and the actor is prepping for the role big time. In a leading daily he reveals that while he weighed 84 kgs during Bunty Aur Babli 2, he had to shed 4 kgs to fit the bill for his next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panda. Says he, “My character in Bunty Aur Babli 2 is that of a boy-next-door and has a desi flavour. In Shakun’s film, I play an urban and contemporary character. I weighed 84 kilos when doing Bunty Aur Babli 2, and had to shed four kilos to fit into the part Shakun envisioned me in.”

Talking further about his role and the prep they’ve been doing, he said, “Before the lockdown, we had readings with Shakun and the cast. We sat together and cracked the zone that the film was set in. We had started doing our homework for the parts.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. And in Ravi Udyavar’s action film, for which he says he has to touch 78 kgs.