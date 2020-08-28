Here’s how much Hrithik Roshan was paid for War

Hrithik Roshan is currently flying high after the success of his last release War. The film went on to be the highest grosser of last year and proved why Hrithik Roshan is considered to be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

While the film scored big at the ticket windows, it seemed that the actor secured a pretty fat paycheque for his part as well. A report in a leading daily revealed that the actor apparently got Rs. 48 crore for his role in the film. A source said, “The producers are completely fine with the money they invest on him because having Hrithik also promises them a good opening and great returns on their investments. His films also fetch a moderately high price on satellite and digital too. So the producers find it easy to cover the costs.”