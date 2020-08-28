Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 28 August, draw.
PowerBall: 08, 10, 17, 44, 45 PowerBall: 12
Lotto: 01, 11, 12, 41, 43, 49 Bonus Ball: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 07, 08, 23, 39, 46 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 18, 39, 44, 45 Bonus Ball: 52
