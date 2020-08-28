‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave Reveals She Was Raped by Tennis Coach at Age 14

Instagram

The actress who played Lavender Brown in the three final ‘Harry Potter’ movies opens up about the sexual assault she suffered when she was a teen during a podcast chat with her sister.

Actress Jessie Cave was raped by her tennis coach when she was just 14 years old.

The “Harry Potter” star bravely opened up about the traumatic experience while talking to her sister Bebe on her new podcast “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now“.

Chatting about who “had it worse” during their teenage years, Jessie said, “I mean, come on, I was raped. I get the trump card.”

As Bebe lightheartedly accused Jessie of “pulling out that trump card a lot,” the 33-year-old screen star replied, “To be fair, acne and braces are bad, but I think rape at 14 is pretty bad. By your tennis coach, who you trusted, a position of power.”

“I was fit and I was very able with a tennis ball. But I was still taken advantage of, and he was sent to jail, so it’s fine.”

Jessie went on to admit that the sexual assault meant she had a “completely different adolescence” to her sibling and added that she’s still suffering mentally following the rape.

“I think that there are still consequences from that period of time that I’m only realising 18 years later, and actually, the more time I have away from it – this is going to sound awful – but I do feel quite lucky in so many ways that I had a rape that was actually… it didn’t destroy me,” she told Bebe. “I think that’s something that people don’t talk about enough with sexual abuse and trauma. There are some people that are okay after, there are some people that do use it and find a way of living with it and definitely are not defined by it.”

Mother-of-two Jessie is currently expecting her third child with partner Alfie Brown.