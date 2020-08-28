Home Business Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.48% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.48%, while the index declined 0.53%, and the index lost 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.68% or 4.05 points to trade at 245.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.04% or 0.62 points to end at 60.02 and Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.95% or 1.75 points to 185.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.29% or 1.300 points to trade at 38.185 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) declined 2.72% or 1.980 points to end at 70.910 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was down 2.65% or 1.50 points to 55.03.

The top performers on the MDAX were Grenke N AG (DE:) which rose 4.32% to 61.55, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.73% to settle at 4.971 and Duerr AG (DE:) which gained 2.29% to close at 27.740.

The worst performers were K+S AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.96% to 5.920 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 3.69% to settle at 9.790 and GEA Group AG (DE:) which was down 2.91% to 29.685 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 2.35% to 20.450, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.68% to settle at 163.00 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.67% to close at 74.650.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 3.69% to 9.790 in late trade, New Work SE (DE:) which lost 2.33% to settle at 251.00 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 127.400 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 382 to 280 and 91 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vonovia SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.04% or 0.62 to 60.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 7.40% to 26.41.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 2.12% or 41.05 to $1973.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.02% or 0.01 to hit $43.05 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.50% or 0.23 to trade at $45.83 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.56% to 1.1887, while EUR/GBP fell 0.37% to 0.8920.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.62% at 92.418.

