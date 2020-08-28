Geelong produce comeback win over Western Bulldogs

Geelong put a disastrous opening quarter behind them as they pulled off a stunning comeback against the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Trailing by six goals at the end of the first quarter, the Cats flicked the switch and outscored the Bulldogs 12 goals to three to come out victorious 10.12 (72) to 9.7 (61).

Tonight’s gutsy performance makes it five wins in a row for Geelong who now move into the top spot on the AFL ladder.

For the Cats, Patrick Dangerfield led the way with 32 disposals while speedster Gary Rohan produced a number of individual efforts including a game-changing tackle on Tim English in the fourth quarter, who was getting set for a shot on goal with his team up by 10 points at the time.

Gary Rohan, Luke Dahlhaus (Getty)

“The way the group maintained that belief, the coaches had a really good week and we executed in the end,” Dangerfield said after the match.

“The message was really simple, just two goals this quarter and we will do the same at half-time, and then do the same and give us a chance. It wasn’t rocket science.

Dangerfield added the message was also to leave behind the “bag of s–t” they served up in the opening quarter.

“To be honest, it was that leave the bag of s— at quarter time,” he said.

Rhys Stanley scores for the Cats

“We knew we were disappointed but that wasn’t going to help us for the remaining three quarters.

“The key was getting over it, but the process of it – fixing those fundamentals and the rest would take care of itself.”