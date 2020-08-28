Foreign investors left holding the bag in U.S. commercial property crisis

Article content continued

The program attracted scrutiny when Kushner Cos., the developer formerly run by Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, sought EB-5 funds from Chinese investors.

It also gained a reputation as a Wild West, rife with false promises and conflicts of interest. Theoretically, lending money to big projects should have been more solid, but even marquee developers haven’t been shielded from the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases surged through the New York City area this spring, Prokhorov’s Onexim canceled sporting events and concerts at the Nassau Coliseum. By June, the company decided that the pandemic had made the events business unappealing, and signalled its intention to hand the arena lease over to lenders.

On Aug. 20, Nassau County announced a deal with the U.S. Immigration Fund, which funnelled EB-5 capital into renovations at the arena. As part of the agreement, an affiliate of the EB-5 group assumed the lease, promising to operate the building so the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders could eventually return to the ice.

Maureen Hanlon, CEO of Nassau Events Center, which had operated the building for Onexim, said she was sorry to abandon the arena, but happy to reach an agreement that allows “the county to receive its rent and, most importantly, for the fans to have a functioning arena as soon as health guidelines allow.”

Gary Friedland, who has studied the program as a scholar-in-residence at New York University’s Stern School of Business, expects that plenty of other borrowers will walk away from an EB-5 projects in the months to come.

“For years, I’ve predicted there would be a flood of defaults,” Friedland said. “It’s risky capital. If there’s a reduction in values, it’s going to get hit.”

