Flawed, rushed two-week search for police Chief shows Surrey is not serious about building a modern police service, finding best candidates

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a letter released today, National Police Federation (NPF) President Brian Sauvé is calling on the Surrey Police Board to halt the rushed search for a Chief Constable, citing the woefully inadequate process that is underway. Sauvé says that when compared with the recruitment efforts of major cities around Canada, Surrey’s process is seriously lacking.

“This is just the latest example of how Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is not taking this transition seriously, which should give the new Police Board he also chairs and all members of the community serious cause for concern,” said Sauvé. “The Mayor’s words about building a modern urban police force ring completely hollow when you compare their process with what is being done in cities like Toronto.”

Earlier this summer, the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) announced a new comprehensive process for replacing outgoing Chief Mark Saunders . In a release, the TPSB noted the heightened engagement around policing issues, and a commitment to undertake a comprehensive public consultation process to engage diverse voices in the process.

Surrey, on the other hand, announced their search for a Chief Constable commenced on August 13 and closes today, August 28 at 4 p.m. – a two-week window with no public consultation or input. Even the report of the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee (December 2019 Oppal Report, p. 70-71) considers a lengthy period of several months for the recruitment and selection of a Chief Constable.

“While Toronto’s Police Board is moving forward with a comprehensive selection process that engages key audiences and is worthy of a modern Canadian city, Surrey’s Mayor appears prepared to coronate someone he pre-selected without consulting a single member of the community,” added Sauvé. “The ~850 Members we represent in Surrey and the community they serve deserve much better than a sham process for an incredibly important position at a time when policing issues have never been more in focus.”

