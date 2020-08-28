Far Resources Ltd.: Private Placement Closed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:FOR) (OTC:FRRSF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of $419,712.50 for 7,461,556 units at a price of $0.05625 per unit (the “Units”) in accordance with the price protection filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 14th, 2020. Each Unit consists of one common share (the “Shares”) and two two-year share purchase warrants, warrants A and B (the “Warrants”). Warrant A entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share, exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for the first twenty four months from the date of issue and Warrant B entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share also for a period of twenty four months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus one day following the closing of the private placement.

There are no finders’ fees with respect to the private placement.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used for general working capital and property development.

Management is not aware of any material facts or material changes with respect to the Company that have not be generally disclosed.

ABOUT FAR

FAR Resources is a gold and silver exploration company focues in New Mexico. The Company owns the Windston Project there, a historic mining property with potential for bonanza-grade silver and gold. The property is steeped in history and historic samples, full data tables available at www.farresources.com/investors/ . FAR Resources also is a Canadian battery and technology metals exploration and development Company with lithium exploration projects in Canada and the USA. In Canada, FAR is advancing its Zoro Lithium Project, located in the mining -friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba and containing numerous known lithium deposits. The Company also holds a 60% state in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Northwest Territories.

More information is available at Far’s website: www.farresources.com .

About BattMat

BattMat Technologies Inc. is dedicated to capitalizing on the advancement of battery focused technologies and applications, including systems for distributed power, marine power and energy storage. More information is available at BattMat’s website: www.battmat.com .

About Electric Blue Power

Electric Blue Power, LLC operates the all-electric vessel Electric Blue Yacht and is development the VAB Controller® and other related designs of inventor Lee Wheelbarger.

