Elizabeth Chambers Sends Love to Estranged Husband Armie Hammer on His Birthday

Elizabeth Chambers is wishing estranged husband Armie Hammer a very happy birthday.

The television personality took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 with a short yet sweet tribute to the actor. “Happy 34th birthday,” Elizabeth captioned a family photo from a past celebration. “You are loved.”

Just over a month ago on July 10, Armie and Elizabeth announced their decision to divorce after more than a decade together.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

The Call Me By Your Name star asked for “privacy, compassion and love” as they began to co-parent their three kids, 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford.