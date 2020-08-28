Drivers pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert a year after fatal crash in Belgium

A host of drivers have paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert, the 2018 GP3 champion who died a year ago in an F2 crash in Belgium.

Hubert, 22, was killed in an accident at the high-speed Raidillon bend, after his near-stationary car was hit side-on by Juan Manuel Correa, who was estimated to be travelling at more than 250 km/h at the time.

The drivers have returned to Belgium ahead of this weekend’s grand prix, most for the first time since the accident.

Correa suffered severe injuries to his lungs and right leg in the crash, and spent a fortnight in a coma. He has had multiple operations to repair his leg. In a picture posted to Instagram this morning he’s seen reflecting at the scene of the accident in a wheelchair.

“It’s one year since the crash happened. I felt there was a way for me to kind of close the chapter, but more importantly to pay my tribute to Anthoine,” Correa said.

Juan Manuel Correa at the site of Anthoine Hubert’s fatal crash. (Instagram)

“I haven’t been able to do so properly from Miami. It’s just been something I had pending.

“I just felt that coming out here this weekend, I got the invitation from F2, and I took it in a heartbeat.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to see all the people from the paddock again. But it’s also going to be a very emotional weekend for me.”

AlphaTauri Formula One driver Pierre Gasly was another to pay tribute to Hubert, laying flowers at the site of the crash.

“Still can’t believe it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly lays flowers at the site of Anthoine Hubert’s fatal accident. (Instagram)

“We miss you, I miss you Tonio. I hope we make you proud from up there.

“Forever in our hearts bro.”

Gasly also unveiled a new helmet design in memory of Hubert.

“Special helmet for a special friend,” he said.

“Still struggling to believe that’s real, life can be brutal sometimes.

“Will give my best this weekend and try to make him proud.”

Formula 2 has officially confirmed the number 19 will no longer be used, with the number to be part of a new logo designed in Hubert’s honour. That logo will run on all F1, F2 and F3 cars this weekend, while there will be a minute’s silence ahead of the F1 and F2 races.