Drew Barrymore Tells Andy Cohen She’s “Never Forgiven” Herself for Drinking Too Much on WWHL

If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not living life.

Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight practically her whole life, and with fame comes navigating the occasional celebrity interview. Something Drew should be used to at this point in her career, but even the most famous among us will mess up on occasion. Its no different for Drew who told Andy Cohen her one regret from her last appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Drew and Andy sat down for her “Art of the Interview” series for her new daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. In the series, Drew sits down with other notable hosts who she admires and gets their take on hosting, interviewing and what it takes to have a hit show.

Her conversation with Andy was no different, and she even shared her one regret from her time on his hit Bravo show. Plus, why she thinks Andy is a brilliant host.