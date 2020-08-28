DeShon Elliott ‘not worried’ about replacing Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas and the Ravens had a messy breakup recently, but Baltimore does not seem worried about replacing Thomas at safety, as they are confident that third-year safety DeShon Elliott will do a solid job filling in the role.

Elliott was drafted by Baltimore in 2018 but has ended up on injured reserve in both of his seasons so far. However, the young safety made it clear that he believes he is more than ready to step up and take the job. While he expressed his respect for Thomas, he didn’t have any problem proclaiming he’s ready to take the field.

“I respect Earl and his game, but I’m not worried about Earl; I’m worried about me and what I can bring to this team for my teammates,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “I know I’m going to make my plays, [and] I know we’re going to strive to be great. So, whatever I have to do to do that, that’s what’s going to happen. Whether it’s eight picks, 10 picks or no picks, whatever I need to do to help my team be great and win every game we need to win to accomplish our end goal, that’s all I care about.”

Thomas signed a four-year deal with Baltimore but only ending up spending one season with the Ravens before he was released by the team after getting into a fight with fellow safety Chuck Clark. He is currently a free agent but is hoping to land with a team before the season begins.