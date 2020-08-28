Dermaflash Is a Skincare Game-Changer

We weren’t skeptical of the Dermaflash’s capabilities, but we were afraid of it… to the point where we e-mailed a friend to ask if it was safe to use on our forehead. It can be intimidating to put a blade to your face when it’s not something you normally do. But after several e-mails and some internal pep-talking, we were off to the dermaplaning races. The tool is supremely easy to use, with two settings in case the standard “speed” is a little too intense for your skin.

We followed the instruction video shared on the brand’s site, using short, feathery strokes across our cheeks, over our chin, under our nose, and yes, across our forehead. Some of our fuzz was stubborn, so it took a little patience to get it to budge. But when we finished, what the Dermaflash promised came true: our skin was flawlessly smooth, if a little more pink than usual (irritation can happen, but our skin got used to it).

In the days and weeks after using the Dermaflash, we noticed our skincare goodies were sinking in more, which was resulting in fresher-looking skin. And on the days we wear makeup (which, yes, are fewer and further between lately), we’ve had a flawless canvas to work with, resulting in easier and more seamless application. It’s recommended you Dermaflash every week if your fuzz comes in quick. We can usually make it to three weeks before it’s time for another treatment, but it’s become something we actually look forward to.

